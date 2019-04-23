|
|
Harry S. Kreiser, Sr.
Grantville - Harry S. Kreiser, Sr., 81, of Grantville passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born in Pine Grove on May 22, 1937, he is survived by 5 children, 7 siblings, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019