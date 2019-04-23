Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
Harry S. Kreiser, Sr.

Grantville - Harry S. Kreiser, Sr., 81, of Grantville passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

Born in Pine Grove on May 22, 1937, he is survived by 5 children, 7 siblings, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
