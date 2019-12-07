Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Hammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey "Storm" Hammer Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey "Storm" Hammer Iii Obituary
Harvey "Storm" Hammer, III

Lebanon - Harvey "Storm" Hammer, III, 65, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Manor Care. He was born on Friday, April 9, 1954 to the late Harvey Hammer, Jr. and Mildred M. Hammer nee Behney in Lebanon. He enjoyed sports, music and trains. Surviving are siblings Dianne L. Custer, Gary spouse of Lois Hammer, Jeffrey Hammer; 4 nieces; 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Cindy Edwards. Viewing will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ebenezer "Greenwood" Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -