|
|
Harvey "Storm" Hammer, III
Lebanon - Harvey "Storm" Hammer, III, 65, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Manor Care. He was born on Friday, April 9, 1954 to the late Harvey Hammer, Jr. and Mildred M. Hammer nee Behney in Lebanon. He enjoyed sports, music and trains. Surviving are siblings Dianne L. Custer, Gary spouse of Lois Hammer, Jeffrey Hammer; 4 nieces; 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Cindy Edwards. Viewing will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ebenezer "Greenwood" Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019