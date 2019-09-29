|
Harvey Irwin Chernov, Ph.D.
Palmyra - Harvey Irwin Chernov, Ph.D., 83, of Palmyra, passed away at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born Tuesday, March 31, 1936, in Providence, RI to the late John and Ann (Kasper) Chernov. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janie Ann (Joulwan) Chernov.
Harvey graduated high school at the age of 16, earned a Bachelors Degree from Rhode Island College of Pharmacy, Masters from University of Wisconsin, and Doctorate in Neuropharmacology from the University of Iowa. He spent most of his career in drug research in the private sector and with the FDA. He later embraced his passion of service to others as a retail pharmacist. He enjoyed bowling, coaching little league baseball, and watching Family Feud. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and loving his grandchildren.
He is survived by four children, Stephen R. Chernov of Enola, James J. Chernov of SC, Tara Chernov-Hamm and husband Kerry of Tamaqua, and Geoff J. Chernov and wife Yelena of MD; five grandchildren, Jonathan Chernov, Alyssa Chernov, Alisabeth Chernov, Briana Hamm and fiancé Will Ahner, and Haley Hamm. He was predeceased by a sister, Charlotte Storlazzi; two cousins, Paul Chernov and Larry Perlman.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 2nd at 11 AM at Beth Israel Cemetery, 370 East Maple Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 with Rabbi Samuel Yolen officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019