Harvey John Bomberger
Myerstown - Harvey John Bomberger, 89, of Myerstown, PA, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Myerstown, PA on December 12, 1930, he was a son of the late Harvey and Alice (Geib) Bomberger.
A 1948 graduate of Myerstown High School, Harvey earned degrees from Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute, Penn State University, and Indiana University.
Mr. Bomberger served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He retired from Abington School District, where he taught earth science and math. During his summer breaks he worked as a park ranger. Harvey was a lifelong learner, who loved to travel, and a member of numerous historical societies and museums.
Surviving are a niece, Carol wife of Ken Wengert of Southport, NC; nephew, Carl Bomberger and partner Mike Rhoads of Lititz; and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Bomberger.
Inurnment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Lebanon County Historical Society 924 Cumberland St. Lebanon, PA 17042 or National Park Foundation, 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington DC, 20005, www.nationalparks.org
. GroseFH.com