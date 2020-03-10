|
Hattie M. Miller
Lebanon - Hattie M. Miller, 94, a life-long resident of Lebanon County, died on March 5, 2020. Born in Monroe Valley on December 3, 1925, she was the daughter of Charlie Seibert.
She was predeceased by her husbands William (Bucky) Miller and John W. Miller and her son David J. Miller. She was also predeceased by six siblings.
She is survived by Leah Kuhns, her niece and Harry Whisler, Jr., her adopted grandson.
Hattie was a retired school bus driver having worked for various Lebanon County School Districts. A life-long golfer, she was best known for hitting four holes-in-one and had several newspaper articles written about her golfing abilities.
Interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery will be at the convenience of her family. A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2-4 PM at "The Mansion at 5th", 450 Cumberland St, Lebanon. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Four Diamond Fund, Hershey, PA.
Arrangements by Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, Lebanon.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020