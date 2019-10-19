Services
1930 - 2019
Myerstown - Hattie O. Border, 89, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.

Born in Jackson Twp., PA on January 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Adam A. and Laura M. (Wenger) Shott.

A 1947 graduate of Myerstown High School, Hattie was a member of Zion "Goshert's" UCC, Lebanon. She was employed as a teller at Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Myerstown. Hattie was proprietor of Hattie's Shop, Myerstown, for many years, and worked at Steinmetz Oldsmobile, Myerstown, for 35 years, and Harold's Furniture, Lebanon, as bookkeeper at both places. She was a member of AARP, Goodwill Fire Company, Myerstown, and Myerstown VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Hattie enjoyed baseball, especially the Washington Nationals, NASCAR racing, and bunnies.

Hattie is survived by a step-granddaughter, Heather McDougal, of Lawton, OK; sister, Barbara Englehart, of Myerstown; brother, George Shott, of Myerstown; sister-in-law, Joyce Shott, of Myerstown; step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Russell Border; stepson, Rex Border; and a brother, Leroy Shott.

Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Hattie's caretakers, Betty and Steve, the nurses at StoneRidge Towne Centre, as well as hospice.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
