Hazel M. Moyer

Hazel M. Moyer Obituary
Hazel M. Moyer

Jonestown - Hazel M. (Conner) Moyer, 90, of Jonestown, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Cedar Haven Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Richard R. Moyer who passed away in 2005.

Born in Ellard, VA on June 16, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Willard and Robbie (Bradley) Conner. She was a graduate of Jonestown High School with the class of 1946. Hazel was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by sons Ronald R. Moyer of Annville and David G. Moyer of Jonestown; sisters Vivian Moyer of Lebanon and Joyce wife of Stuart Zeigler of Fredericksburg. She was preceded in death by a son Brian R. Moyer; daughter Robin F. Moyer, grandson Allen Michael Moyer.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday July 17, at 11 am from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd. Jonestown. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Johns United Church of Christ, 120 W Market St, Jonestown, PA 17038 in memory of Hazel.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 14, 2019
