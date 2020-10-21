1/
Hazel Mary Heffner
1925 - 2020
Hazel Mary Heffner

Lebanon - Hazel Mary Heffner, 95, of Lebanon, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth J. Heffner.

Born in Pine Grove on June 10, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Irene (Swartz) Tice. Hazel worked as a bank teller for various banks, and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir, was an Extraordinary Minister, a member of the Over 50 Club, and a member of the Legion of Mary. Hazel also enjoyed macrame and reading.

Surviving is a son Garland E. Heffner, husband of Sharon of Annville; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; step-sisters Catherine, Cecilia, Mary Louise and Theresa. She was preceded in death by her son Patrick T. Heffner, daughter-in-law Dawn Heffner, brothers Harry, Marty, Eugene and John Tice, and step-sister Christine Zerbe.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
