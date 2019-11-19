|
Heidi Lee Burns
Linglestown - Heidi Lee Burns, 56, of Linglestown passed away Saturday, November 16th at Community General Hospital in Harrisburg while her loving family held her hands.
She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on March 20, 1963. She graduated from Lebanon High School and was a proud member of the Lebanon High school marching band during the seventies. She worked at Hershey Medical Center as a coder for over two decades. There was no challenge in her life that she didn't face head-on.
Heidi loved knitting and crocheting and hand made enough hats, slippers and neck warmers for everyone. She was gifted in many other crafts as well. She was a kind person who would extend a helping hand without being intrusive. Heidi's family and friends are broken hearted and she will be greatly missed forever. She endeared herself to friends with her terrific sense of humor, a beautiful smile and a big laugh. Heidi was also an animal angel who loved all critters, even slugs. She would occasionally stop by the humane society to visit their tenants. And she never passed up a turtle on the road. She was a very giving and loving and lovely soul.
Heidi is survived by her parents Yolanda & Tim Burns of West Hanover Twp.; her sister, Kelly Frye (Chris) and her nephew, Chris Frye Jr. of Linglestown. We feel very proud and very lucky to have had Heidi in our lives.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 11:00am in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 6011 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg. Visitation will be from 9:30am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of the Greater Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg PA 17111.
