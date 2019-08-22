|
Heidi M. Shyda
Lebanon - Heidi M. Shyda, 55, of Lebanon, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital.
She was the wife of T. "Pete" Shyda. They celebrated their 29th Anniversary on May 15th.
Born in Lebanon on February 5, 1964, she was the daughter of Henry James Shaffer and the late Sandra L. English.
A 1982 Graduate of ELCO High School, she worked as a secretary in the guidance counseling office at Lebanon High School. Heidi's job wasn't just a job to her. She loved the kids and the kids loved her. Heidi enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading, old movies, music, gardening and having a glass of wine or 2. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
In addition to her husband and father, Heidi is survived by brothers, Eric J. Shaffer, husband of Wendy, Michael J. Shaffer husband of Mona; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth wife of Glenn Hinks & Mary Shyda; brother-in-law, John Shyda; nephews, Tom & Kevin Hinks; nieces, Erin, wife of Blake Harris & Alexis Shaffer fiance of Austin Achenbach.
In addition to her mother, Heidi was preceded in death by her son Mark P. Shyda.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Heidi's name to a .
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019