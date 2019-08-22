Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi Shyda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi M. Shyda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heidi M. Shyda Obituary
Heidi M. Shyda

Lebanon - Heidi M. Shyda, 55, of Lebanon, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was the wife of T. "Pete" Shyda. They celebrated their 29th Anniversary on May 15th.

Born in Lebanon on February 5, 1964, she was the daughter of Henry James Shaffer and the late Sandra L. English.

A 1982 Graduate of ELCO High School, she worked as a secretary in the guidance counseling office at Lebanon High School. Heidi's job wasn't just a job to her. She loved the kids and the kids loved her. Heidi enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading, old movies, music, gardening and having a glass of wine or 2. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

In addition to her husband and father, Heidi is survived by brothers, Eric J. Shaffer, husband of Wendy, Michael J. Shaffer husband of Mona; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth wife of Glenn Hinks & Mary Shyda; brother-in-law, John Shyda; nephews, Tom & Kevin Hinks; nieces, Erin, wife of Blake Harris & Alexis Shaffer fiance of Austin Achenbach.

In addition to her mother, Heidi was preceded in death by her son Mark P. Shyda.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Heidi's name to a .

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heidi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now