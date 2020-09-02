1/
Helen A. Tittle
1929 - 2020
Helen A. Tittle

Richland - Helen A. Tittle, 91, of Richland, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leroy A. Tittle.

Born in Lancaster County on January 11, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Oscar W. Deamer, Sr. and Ella (Heisey) Deamer. Helen worked at the Publix Factory in Myerstown. She enjoyed gardening and putting puzzles together.

Surviving is a son Jeffrey S. Tittle; grandchildren Amber Tittle and Brandi Tittle; sister Laura Moore; and good friend Marion M. Oxenreider, wife of Harold. She was preceded in death by siblings Mahlon Deamer, Oscar Deamer, Jr., Martha Deck, Mary May Harlinger and Ruth Harlinger.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Grand View Memorial Park. Procession will be forming at 2:15 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in memory of Helen.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral
02:15 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Grand View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
