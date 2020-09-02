Helen A. Tittle
Richland - Helen A. Tittle, 91, of Richland, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leroy A. Tittle.
Born in Lancaster County on January 11, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Oscar W. Deamer, Sr. and Ella (Heisey) Deamer. Helen worked at the Publix Factory in Myerstown. She enjoyed gardening and putting puzzles together.
Surviving is a son Jeffrey S. Tittle; grandchildren Amber Tittle and Brandi Tittle; sister Laura Moore; and good friend Marion M. Oxenreider, wife of Harold. She was preceded in death by siblings Mahlon Deamer, Oscar Deamer, Jr., Martha Deck, Mary May Harlinger and Ruth Harlinger.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Grand View Memorial Park. Procession will be forming at 2:15 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity
in memory of Helen.