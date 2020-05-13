|
|
Helen Geib Pattishall
Helen Geib Pattishall passed away peacefully at Cornwall Manor on May 12, 2020. Born May 1922, Helen was a graduate of Lebanon High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University. She was the widow of Dr. Evan Pattishall. Also deceased is her sister Florence Miller and brother Leroy Geib. She is survived by her sister Betty Kreider, her son Jim Sherman, daughter Brenda Sherman, grandson Andrew Sherman and great grandson Even Sherman. She will have a private burial at Indian Town Gap Military Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be made to the at 225 n. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 15, 2020