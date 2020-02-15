|
Helen I. Snyder
Myerstown - Helen I. Snyder, 88, of Myerstown, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Centre.
She was the widow of Donald V. Snyder, who died in 2018.
Born in Bethel on June 1, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Rufus and Leah (McLaughlin) Stamm.
Helen was a 1949 graduate of Bethel High School. She was a member of Myerstown UCC and enjoyed sewing and collecting dolls.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Jo Ann Snyder, of Reading; and a brother, Barry Stamm, of Myerstown.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Stamm.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown U.C.C. 310 W. Main Ave. Myerstown, PA 17067.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020