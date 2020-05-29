Helen Immel SchmehlBethel - Helen Immel Schmehl, 97, of Bethel, PA, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home.She was the wife of the late Clayton L. Schmehl, who died in 2018.Born in Reading, PA on April 20, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Evan and Anna (Immel) Beamesderfer.Helen was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C., Hamlin.She is survived by sons, Larry C. Schmehl husband of Joan, Dennis R. Schmehl husband of Kay; daughters, Margie Folk wife of Don, Jean Erb wife of Robert, Lorraine Weatherholtz wife of Rory, Mary Feeg wife of Brian; 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a daughter Julie Goshorn and her husband Greg.Services are private.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C. Altar Guild,C/O Kathy Krick- treasurer, 1665 North 8th Ave, Lebanon, PA 17046