|
|
Helen K. Shaud
Lebanon - Helen K. Shaud, 95, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. Born on August 9, 1923 in Lebanon, PA, Helen was a daughter of the late John P. and Barbara T. (Spaeth) Dellinger. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1940 and from the Wilfred Academy of Beauty Culture in 1941. She also attended Lebanon Valley College. She owned and operated a beauty salon for 28 years. After closing her shop due to health problems, she was employed as a finance and accounting clerk at Ft. Indiantown Gap. She later transferred to the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot and then to New Cumberland Army Depot, where she retired in 1990. Music was her life. She was a violinist in the Woman's Symphony of Philadelphia while attending beauty school there and in the Harrisburg Symphony for a few years. She later joined the Hershey Symphony Orchestra playing viola for 26 years and the Lebanon Valley College Orchestra for 32 years due to the lack of viola students at the time. She also taught violin and viola for several years. She did a lot of free lancing, including musicals with the Lebanon Community Theater and several high schools as well as churches in Lebanon County and surrounding areas. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Church where she was choir director for 17 years, the Harmonia Music Club and the Woman's Club of Lebanon. Her recreational activities were bicycling, bowling, tennis, traveling, and later scrabble, solitaire and bridge on her computer. She also enjoyed playing bridge at the Women's Club. Helen is survived by two children, Paulajean Baum, wife of Kenneth Sr., and Kimball Shaud; a daughter-in-law, Trudy Shaud; two grandchildren, Brian Shaud and Brittany Moyer; a great granddaughter, Charlotte Moyer; and a sister, Mary Ann Dellinger. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Shaud; two brothers, Richard and John Dellinger; and a sister, Pauline Gensemer. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25th from St. Cecilia's Church, 120 East Lehman St., Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held prior to Mass from 10-11 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be made to St. Cecilia's Church at the above address. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019