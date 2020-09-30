Helen M. Bashore
Myerstown - Helen M. Bashore, 102, formerly of Myerstown, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Village. She was the wife of the late Norman M. Bashore, who passed away Sept. 29, 1998.
Helen, a daughter of the late Levi J. and Maggie W. (Merkey) Raber, was born in Rehrersburg. She is survived by her son, Richard L. Bashore, husband of Connie; five grandchildren, Christopher Bashore, husband of Rachel, Michele, wife of Thomas Doherty, Scott Bashore, husband of Susan, Judi, wife of Joseph Herishen, and Todd Bashore, husband of Susan; ten great grandchildren, Sarah, Wesley, Nathan, Ryan, Maya, Gretchen, Zachary, Eric, Nicholas, and Meghan; and a great great grandson, Edward. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald P. Bashore, husband of Joan; and two brothers, Paul Raber, and Homer Raber.
She was a life long member of Altalaha Lutheran Church, Rehrersburg, where she had been very active.
She was the owner of the former Bashore's Pantry, Bethel, and only stopped working when she was 96 at Mike's Pharmacy in Myerstown.
Services will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
