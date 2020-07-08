Helen M. GarrisonLebanon - Helen M. Garrison, 86, of Lebanon, PA, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Cedar Haven.She was the wife of Paul E. Garrison. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on December 21,2019.Born in Spring Twp., PA on November 11, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine (Neff) Henry.Helen was a teacher who enjoyed arts and crafts, especially, needle point. She was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown.Surviving include; daughter, Lisa Garrison; son,David Garrison, husband of Donna; grandson, Brendon Garrison; brother, Richard Henry husband of Susan; many nieces and nephews.Helen was preceded in death by a grandson, David F. Garrison; brother Raymond Henry; & sister, Ruth Bright.Services are private.Grose Funeral Home, Inc. Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Haven, Residential Activities, 590 S 5th Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042.