Helen M. Garrison

Lebanon - Helen M. Garrison, 86, of Lebanon, PA, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Cedar Haven.

She was the wife of Paul E. Garrison. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on December 21,2019.

Born in Spring Twp., PA on November 11, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine (Neff) Henry.

Helen was a teacher who enjoyed arts and crafts, especially, needle point. She was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown.

Surviving include; daughter, Lisa Garrison; son,David Garrison, husband of Donna; grandson, Brendon Garrison; brother, Richard Henry husband of Susan; many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by a grandson, David F. Garrison; brother Raymond Henry; & sister, Ruth Bright.

Services are private.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc. Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Haven, Residential Activities, 590 S 5th Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
