Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Friedens Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedens Lutheran Church
301 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA
View Map
Helen M. Longenecker


1922 - 2019
Helen M. Longenecker Obituary
Helen M. Longenecker

Robesonia - Helen M. Longenecker, 96, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her residence.

She was the wife of John S. Longenecker, who died May 2, 2006.

Born in Cerro Gordo, Illinois on December 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Fern (Wilkie) Miller.

Helen had a deep love for the Lord and a beautiful heart to serve others. She was generous and loving towards anyone who was in need. Helen was someone who was always supportive and listened with her heart. Her children and grandchildren looked to her for gentle guidance, wisdom and strength. She was a blessing to her family and friends. They all loved her dearly. She will be remembered forever!

Helen is survived by daughters, Becky, wife of Dave Johnson, of Wernersville, Kathy, wife of Gordon Speicher, of Robesonia, sons, Richard, husband of Donna Longenecker, of Rossville, IN, John, husband of Linda Longenecker, of Schaefferstown, Sam, husband of Vicki Longenecker, of Myerstown, Dale, husband of Michelle Longenecker, of Myerstown, Rev. Larry, husband of Trisha Longenecker, of Womelsdorf; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be at St. John's "Host" Cemetery, Bernville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge of Hope Church, 309 W. Franklin St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
