Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen V. Hauer


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen V. Hauer Obituary
Helen V. Hauer

Myerstown - Helen V. Hauer, 95, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.

She was the wife of Miles V. Hauer, who died December 3, 1990.

Born in Myerstown on October 1, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Warren D. and Nora B. (Weiant) Dundore.

A member of New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church, Myerstown, Helen was a past member of Farm Women's Group 2,4, and 8 for over 50 years.

She is survived by daughters, Milesetta H., wife of John Hess, of Lititz, Jacqueline F., wife of Robert Hibshman, of Richland, Dawn M., wife of Foster Gibble, of Overland Park, KS; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by a daughter, Vernett Ann Hauer; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Kyra Le.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at StoneRidge Retirement Village, 440 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.

A special Thank-You to StoneRidge Towne Centre Health Care Second Floor for the compassionate and loving care given to Helen.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now