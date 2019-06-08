|
Helen V. Hauer
Myerstown - Helen V. Hauer, 95, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.
She was the wife of Miles V. Hauer, who died December 3, 1990.
Born in Myerstown on October 1, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Warren D. and Nora B. (Weiant) Dundore.
A member of New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church, Myerstown, Helen was a past member of Farm Women's Group 2,4, and 8 for over 50 years.
She is survived by daughters, Milesetta H., wife of John Hess, of Lititz, Jacqueline F., wife of Robert Hibshman, of Richland, Dawn M., wife of Foster Gibble, of Overland Park, KS; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by a daughter, Vernett Ann Hauer; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Kyra Le.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at StoneRidge Retirement Village, 440 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.
A special Thank-You to StoneRidge Towne Centre Health Care Second Floor for the compassionate and loving care given to Helen.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 8, 2019