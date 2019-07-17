|
Henry E. "Hank" Zahn, Jr.
Myerstown - Henry E. "Hank" Zahn, Jr., 86, formerly of Pennington, NJ, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Hospice Department of the VA Medical Center, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Janet (Whitford) Zahn, to whom he would have been married 66 years on July 14, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on February 6, 1933, he was the son of the late Henry Emil, Sr. and Muriel Jeanne (Wilson) Zahn.
A 1951 graduate of Northeast Boys High School, Hank served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the First Division (the Big Red One). He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown. Hank retired from AT&T, Hopewell, NJ, after more than 20 years of employment. Prior to AT&T, he worked at GE's Aerospace Division, King of Prussia, PA, and at RCA in Hightstown, NJ. He was a member of the Tacony Masonic Lodge, #600, Philadelphia, PA. Hank also enjoyed playing baseball and golf.
In addition to his wife, Hank is survived by sons, Steven Zahn, of Lake Wales, FL; Gary, husband of Catherine Zahn, of Pennington, NJ; and Jeffrey, husband of Mary Zahn, of Jefferson, MD. His grandchildren are Maureen, wife of William Lambusta, Douglas Zahn, and Thomas Zahn. He is also survived by one brother-in-law, Charles Whitford, and wife Joyce; nieces, Susan and Diane; nephews, Robert and Charles; several great-nieces and nephews; and his dog, Ginger.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment with military honors will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042; or VA Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 17, 2019