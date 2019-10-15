|
|
Henry Josiah Wagner
Annville - Henry Josiah Wagner, 90, of Annville, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Columbia Cottage. He was the loving husband of Jean (Wolford) Wagner, sharing 69 years in marriage.
Born in Obelisk, PA on June 16, 1929, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Sadie R. (Hunsberger) Wagner. Henry graduated from Oley Valley High School with the class of 1947. He and his wife worked and lived on a dairy farm in Oley Valley. Henry then worked as an insurance agent at New York Life Insurance Company for 46 years. He enjoyed woodworking, and was a member of Redeemer UCC in Hershey, where he was on the church consistory.
Surviving are children Patti A. Wagner of Palmyra, Larry E. Wagner (Jane) of Hummelstown, and Robert A. Wagner (Sandra) of Hershey; grandchildren Thomas M. Wagner, Timothy D. Wagner, Cassandra E. Enders, Nicholas S. Wagner, Vanessa M. Achey and Kyle D. Ziegler; sixteen great grandchildren; and brothers Rodger L. Wagner and Charles W. Wagner. He was preceded in death by grandchildren Christopher E. Wagner and Amanda R. Ziegler, and sister Ruth B. Shane.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Rt 422 & Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019