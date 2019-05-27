Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Annville - Henry Lee Graby, Jr., 73, of Annville, passed away on May 25, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home.

Henry was born in Lebanon on October 26, 1945 to the late Henry L. Graby, Sr. and Emma S. (Gingrich) Graby. He was a 1963 Annville High School graduate. Henry had worked in the kiss department at Hershey Foods Corp. He was a member of the Organ Historical Society. Henry was a talented organist, having played at various churches throughout Lebanon county. He had a passion for music, having played the accordion, baby grand piano, and then the pipe organ.

Surviving is a son, Terry Tompkins, of Lebanon, grandchildren, Seth and Emily, great grandchildren, Emerson and Lincoln, a brother Larry Graby and his wife Sandra of Middletown, a sister Helen and her husband Robert Angelo of Lebanon, and a nephew Carl Kalbach of Lebanon. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 12PM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Mt. Annville Cemetery. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until 12PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a .

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 27, 2019
