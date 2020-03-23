|
|
Henry Morris Berger
Lebanon - Henry Morris Berger, 85, formerly of Annville, died March 21, 2020 at Linden Village, Lebanon, PA from complications due to Alzheimer's Dementia. Henry was the husband of the late June G. Berger, who passed away in April of 2016.
Born in Lebanon on November 14, 1934, he was the son of the late Alvin C. and Violet (nee Ulrich) Berger. Henry graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1952, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agronomy in 1956 from Pennsylvania State University, and served 2 years in the Army (state-side) from 1957-1959. From 1959-1961, he was an Associate Extension Agent in Easton and Erie, PA for the Pennsylvania State Cooperative Extension. Henry met his wife of 54 years, June G. Berger while working for Cooperative Extension in Erie, PA. He returned to Lebanon County in 1961 to begin farming on the family farm in South Annville Township until his retirement. Henry was a founding member of the Lebanon Valley Exposition Board and served 39 years as an active member of the Expo Board. He was also an active member and volunteer of the Lebanon Area Fair Board for many years. He served 8 years on the Annville-Cleona School Board of Directors as Secretary/President and served on the Agricultural Advisory Board for Fulton Bank.
Henry is survived by sons Johan E. Berger, Cornwall, PA, Ross A. Berger, husband of Scott Stichelbaut, Montoursville, PA, sister-in-law Clare S. Berger, Stroudsburg, PA, brother-in-law Bernard Brown, Annville, PA and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Esther B. Crooks, Helen B. Brown, Margaret B. Canon, and brother Alvin C. Berger, Jr.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of family. A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of the following, Lebanon County Humane Society 150 N Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067, Lebanon Valley Exposition Center 80 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon, PA 17042 and Friends of Old Annville, PO Box 99, Annville, PA 17003. Make checks out to FOOA.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020