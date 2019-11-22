Resources
Henry R. Risko

Henry R. Risko In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Henry R Risko

January 12, 1929 - December 1, 1997

God has helpers on Earth

while watching from Heaven above

- You hold this role

So many times we've felt the gentle

nudge, the warmth in our hearts

- It was you

Often unsure of how to make

some of our decisions

- God using you

Sometimes not only taking it

one day at a time but one hour

- You are here

Remembering your gentle smile

and kind, loving ways

- Memories of you

A soft voice letting us

know all will be ok

- That was you

Each windy day we're gifted,

words softly spoken in the breeze

- Your constant reassurance

God's unending love through you

Until we meet again………

Love from your family
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, 2019
