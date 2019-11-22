|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Henry R Risko
January 12, 1929 - December 1, 1997
God has helpers on Earth
while watching from Heaven above
- You hold this role
So many times we've felt the gentle
nudge, the warmth in our hearts
- It was you
Often unsure of how to make
some of our decisions
- God using you
Sometimes not only taking it
one day at a time but one hour
- You are here
Remembering your gentle smile
and kind, loving ways
- Memories of you
A soft voice letting us
know all will be ok
- That was you
Each windy day we're gifted,
words softly spoken in the breeze
- Your constant reassurance
God's unending love through you
Until we meet again………
Love from your family
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, 2019