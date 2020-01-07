|
Henry W. Kern
Lebanon - Henry W. Kern, 88, of Bunker Hill, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Kadima in Campbelltown. He was the husband of Rachel M. Bernheisel Kern. On June the 24th, they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Born in Cleona on June 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Martin L. and Kathryn Groy Kern. Henry retired from Swatara Twp., where he had worked on the road crew. For 25 years he drove bus for Kleinfelter's. Earlier in his life he had worked for his brother James G. Kern paving, well drilling and coal hauling. He was an active member of the Bunker Hill E.C.C., where he served as trustee and treasurer for 50 years. For many years, he was the caretaker of the church cemetery. He was also a member of the Golden Fifties Breakfast Club. Henry enjoyed going on car rides and especially driving through the Gap to see the deer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Timothy J. and his wife Jan Henning Kern of Bunker Hill; daughter Crystal A. wife of James Tobias of Bunker Hill; and his sister Ethel wife of Carl Peiffer of Fredericksburg.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, James and Ralph Kern.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bunker Hill Evangelical Congregational Church, 2208 State Rt. 72, Lebanon. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church at 2208 State Rt. 72, Lebanon, PA 17046 or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020