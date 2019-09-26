Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kreiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry W. Kreiser Sr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry W. Kreiser Sr. Obituary
Henry W. Kreiser, Sr.

Myerstown - Henry W. Kreiser, Sr., 71, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Pine Grove, PA on July 8, 1948, he was the son of the late William H. and Emily (Mayberry) Kreiser.

Henry worked at Manbeck in Fredericksburg, as well as I-81 South Rest Area in Grantville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Henry is survived by his significant other, Sandra Hamm, of Grantville; daughters, Shirley Kreiser, of Lebanon, Lynette, wife of Daniel Hetes, of Palmyra, Violet, wife of Tim Krall, of Lebanon, Stacey Hamm, of Lebanon; sons, Henry, Jr., husband of Mickie Kreiser, of Myerstown, Allen Hamm, of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Smith, of Lebanon, Ruth PfLueger, of Jonestown, Sara Clauser, of Jonestown, Joann Bates, of Lebanon; brothers, William Kreiser, of Lebanon, Larry, husband of Sharon Kreiser, of Lebanon, Dean Greenwalt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Calliemae Schaffer; and a brother, Harry Kreiser.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now