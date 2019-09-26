|
|
Henry W. Kreiser, Sr.
Myerstown - Henry W. Kreiser, Sr., 71, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Pine Grove, PA on July 8, 1948, he was the son of the late William H. and Emily (Mayberry) Kreiser.
Henry worked at Manbeck in Fredericksburg, as well as I-81 South Rest Area in Grantville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Henry is survived by his significant other, Sandra Hamm, of Grantville; daughters, Shirley Kreiser, of Lebanon, Lynette, wife of Daniel Hetes, of Palmyra, Violet, wife of Tim Krall, of Lebanon, Stacey Hamm, of Lebanon; sons, Henry, Jr., husband of Mickie Kreiser, of Myerstown, Allen Hamm, of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Smith, of Lebanon, Ruth PfLueger, of Jonestown, Sara Clauser, of Jonestown, Joann Bates, of Lebanon; brothers, William Kreiser, of Lebanon, Larry, husband of Sharon Kreiser, of Lebanon, Dean Greenwalt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Calliemae Schaffer; and a brother, Harry Kreiser.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019