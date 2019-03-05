|
Henry W. "Hank" Schmalzer
Bath - Henry W. "Hank" Schmalzer, 98, of Bath, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was the husband of the late, Alma R. Schmalzer, who passed away in 2013.
Hank was born in Bethlehem, PA on June 28, 1920 to the late Mike and Mabel (Silvius) Schmalzer. Hank was a 1939 graduate of Nazareth High School. He was a 1947 graduate of Lebanon Valley College where he was accepted on a football scholarship and was the line coach his senior year. During his education at Lebanon Valley College, he was called to serve in the US Army and US Air Corps during WWII. Following his service in the military, he was a 1951 graduate of George Washington University, where he received a master's degree in education. Hank was a teacher and a football coach for Lebanon High School from 1947-1962. He then retired as a life insurance agent from Equitable Life Insurance Company. It was in his 80's he then became the owner of Toy Soldier Bar for nine years in Lititz. Hank was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Schaefferstown. He was the former president of the Cleona Lions Club. He was a member of The Lititz American Legion, Life Underwriter Association, and Million Dollar Roundtable. He had also traveled extensively.
He is survived by his children, Charles "Mike" Schmalzer and his wife Jean of Bath, Mark Schmalzer and his wife Holly of Denver, Jean and her husband James Hedden, of South Carolina, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and sisters, Dorothy Getz of Bath, and Lena Avate of Bethlehem. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Carmie Schmalzer, Helen Mills, and Hilda Sanders.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:30AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military honors. There will be a viewing from 10AM - 11:30AM at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 402 W. Main Street, Schaefferstown, PA 17088.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019