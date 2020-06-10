Henry W. Shuey, Jr.Myerstown - Henry W. Shuey, Jr., 84, of Myerstown and formerly of Ono, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Nancy L. Groh Shuey. In April they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.Born in Jonestown on January 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Rosa Light Shuey. Henry graduated in 1953 from Jonestown High and from LVC in 1957. He began a 33-year teaching career, teaching grades 1st - 8th grades in a one-room schoolhouse for East Hanover School District. When the district merged with the NLSD, he taught 5th grade. He was a member of the Ono United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administrative Board for 30 years and was the adult Sunday school teacher for 30 years. In the 60's he was active with Troop #22 and served as its Scout Master for several years and also the Neighborhood Commissioner. For several years he served on the staff at Camp Bashore in the summer months. He also served on the Board of Auditors for Union Twp., Twp. Supervisor, the President of the Lickdale Community Fire Co., lifetime member of the Ono Fire Company and on the Salem Evangelical Cemetery Board.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Henry W. Shuey, III of Jonestown; daughter Susan M. wife of Thomas Krall of Annville; brother Kenneth Shuey of Ono; sister Vernice Helms of Ono; and three grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Ono United Methodist Church. There will be no viewing or visitation. Interment will follow at the Salem Evangelical Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ono United Methodist Church.