Herbert C. Firestone
Lebanon - Herbert C. Firestone, 79, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor. He was the husband of Patricia M. (Donmoyer) Firestone. They were married 60 years. Born in Lebanon on December 29, 1939, Herbert was the son of the late Herbert A. and Helen S. (Beard) Firestone.
Herbert was an active and faithful member of Covenant United Methodist Church. He began working at the age of 9 at Sattazahan's Dairy in Avon until his graduation from Lebanon High School in 1957. Upon graduation, Herbert enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He then returned to the milk business where he worked for Harrisburg Dairies until 1968. After just a couple years in the insurance business, Herbert worked as the district manager for the Lebanon Daily News and later for the Patriot News until his retirement. He then worked part time for the Lebanon School District and DB Fisher Transportation. Herbert loved being with young people, coaching his son's baseball and basketball teams and teaching Sunday School at Covenant United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. Herbert loved spending time with his sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Orioles and Redskins and enjoyed watching cowboy movies.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons - Greg Firestone and his wife Janine, Jeff Firestone and his wife Joan, Douglas Firestone and his wife Denise; four granddaughters - Bethany Bradley and her husband Sean, Amanda Seaman and her husband Josh, Katie Wenzler and her husband Kirk, and Erika Firestone; a grandson Trevor Firestone; step grandson Kristofer Youtz and his wife Abby; three great grandsons - Zander, Thor, and Louis Seaman; two step great grandsons, Ben and Toby Youtz; two brothers - Dennis and his wife Deb and Russ and his wife Deb; a sister Beverly Reigle and her husband Bob; his half sister Julie Anspach; sisters in law - Priscilla, Beverly, Penny and Tammy; and his brother in law Terrance; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son (baby boy Firestone) and his half brother, Ron Firestone.
A visitation will take place from 10-11am on Thursday, December 5th at Covenant United Methodist Church, 346 North 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Herbert's name may be made to the church at the address listed above or to The Blue Mountain Christian School, 14 Silvertown Road, Jonestown, PA 17038. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
