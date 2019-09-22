|
Herbert D. "Herb" Shellender
Lebanon - Herbert D. "Herb" Shellender, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday September 16, 2019 at The Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Anne Marie "Nancy" (Cabry) Shellender, with whom he just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this September.
Herb was born in Media on June 23, 1940 to the late Harry and Ethel (Stearne) Shellender. Herb was a graduate of Media High School. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He had been an auto mechanic. He was in the Lion's Club in Eagle, Chester County, PA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and was a craftsman.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Linda and her husband Brian Barnett of Chadds Ford, PA, Judith "Judy" and her husband Chris Dalesandro of Robesonia, PA, eight grandchildren, and a sister Barbara and her husband Bogardus of Lewes, DE.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019