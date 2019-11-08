|
Herbert K. Logan Sr.
Harrisburg - Herbert K. Logan Sr., 86, from Harrisburg PA, passed away Saturday November 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Shirley Y. Logan and they were married for 64 years. Herb was born on October 30, 1933 in Hummelstown PA to William and Janet Logan. His first loves were farming and lumber milling. He had simple tastes, especially in foods like pork and sauerkraut, ham and green beans, scrapple, apple butter and cup cheese. While he had many jobs during his life, he retired from the Harrisburg State Hospital where he worked as a mechanic. He was blessed to see his children and grandchildren grow up and spend time with his great granddaughter. Herb Sr. is survived by his wife Shirley, his daughter Patti (Don) and son Herb Jr (Jeanette) along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Paul Leroy Logan and William J. Logan and 2 of his grandchildren. There will be no funeral nor memorial service as he donated his body to the Hershey Medical Center for research. Zimmerman-Auer Funeral Home, Inc., 4100 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg PA is handling the arrangements for the family. Herb's wish was for any monetary donations to go the Salvation Army in his name. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Ecumenical Retirement Community of Harrisburg and Homeland Hospice of Harrisburg.
