Herman Carpenter
Quentin - Herman E. Carpenter, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence. Born in Cornwall on September 5, 1942, Herman was a son of the late Arthur and Kathryn (Emerich) Carpenter. He is survived by a brother, William Carpenter; four sisters, Elizabeth Gainer, Joice Fortna, Fern Marley, and Bonnie Swanger; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
A viewing will be held Tuesday morning July 30th from 9-10 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17042, followed by a service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Cornwall Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019