Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 S. 9th St.
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 S. 9th St.
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Carpenter


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Carpenter Obituary
Herman Carpenter

Quentin - Herman E. Carpenter, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence. Born in Cornwall on September 5, 1942, Herman was a son of the late Arthur and Kathryn (Emerich) Carpenter. He is survived by a brother, William Carpenter; four sisters, Elizabeth Gainer, Joice Fortna, Fern Marley, and Bonnie Swanger; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

A viewing will be held Tuesday morning July 30th from 9-10 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17042, followed by a service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Cornwall Cemetery. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now