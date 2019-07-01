|
Herman G. Rhoads
Benton - Herman G. Rhoads, 86, of Benton, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Sylvia M. Lyons Rhoads.
Born in Annville on February 1, 1933, he was the son of the late John and Anna Blauch Rhoads. Herman had retired from Bethlehem Steel where he had been an equipment operator. He was a member of the Jonestown Perseverance Fire Co.
He is survived by his son Dennis L. and his wife Joyce Rhoads of Fredericksburg; daughter Sharon F. wife of Bruce Weiss of Jonestown; brother Karl Rhoads of Palmyra; grandchildren Dennis Rhoads, Jr., Eric Rhoads and Tammy Kuhn; two great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 1, 2019