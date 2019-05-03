|
Hilda B. Heisey
Lebanon - Hilda B. Heisey, 96, Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the Hospice and Community Care Center of Mt. Joy. She was the wife of the late Mark Wilmer Heisey, Sr. She was born in Lebanon on August 7, 1922, a daughter of the late William and Bertha Bachman Miller. Hilda was a hard working farmer's wife; a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was an active member of the South Lebanon Community Church (formerly Midway Church of the Brethren) where she was the head of the kitchen for over 25 years and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Farm Women Group #7 and volunteered for many years at the South Lebanon Election polls. Hilda is survived by daughter, Trudy Showers and husband Carl of Lebanon; son, Jeff Heisey and wife Linda of Lebanon; daughter in law, Lois Heisey; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Joan Harter and husband James of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by sons, Brad L. Heisey and Mark "Skip" W. Heisey, Jr.; grandson, Kenny Heisey; great granddaughter, Brooke Hetrick; sister, Mildred Shearer. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in South Lebanon Community Church (Formerly Midway Church), 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA with a viewing beginning on Monday at 9:30 am. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SLCC, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 3, 2019