Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Resources
Hilda D. Trout

Hilda D. Trout Obituary
Hilda D. Trout

Myerstown - Hilda D. Trout, 93, of Myerstown, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Saturday, February 19, 1927 to the late Barge Baney and Ethel Baney nee Kerstetter in Lebanon. She was a member of First Evangelical Congregational Church. Surviving are sons Michael L. Trout and spouse Linda, Robert J. Trout and spouse Judith; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; nephews Geary Belleman, Christopher Belleman, Matthew Belleman; niece Stephanie Kellerman. She was preceded in death by husband Jay K. Trout. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to StoneRidge Town Center Benevolent Fund, 7 West Park Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
