Homer Kenneth Keller
Homer Kenneth Keller

Palmyra - Homer Kenneth Keller, Londonderry Village, Palmyra went home to be with his Lord on October 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dorothy T. Keller who died in 2013.

Born in Cressona on June 6, 1923, he was the son of the late Earl S. and Enda M. Hawk Keller. He retired in 1985 as supervisor in the almond processing department of Hershey Foods after 40 years of employment. He was a member of the Bible Fellowship Church of Lebanon. Homer loved the Lord and would memorize the Psalms and recite them as he and his wife, Dottie, would walk five miles a day except Sundays. He loved to share the scriptures and was well versed in the Bible. Homer and his wife, Dottie, traveled to many countries overseas and for eight years, documented all covered bridges east of the Mississippi.

He was a loving father to his daughter, Barbara K. Snell, wife of James Snell of Manheim, and was so proud of his grandson, Kevin M. Snell and wife Kelly of Gainesville, VA and granddaughter Holly C. Snell of Laguna Niguel, CA. He loved visits with his great grandsons, Kyler, Kamren, and Chase Snell and great granddaughter, Peyton Snell. He is also survived by brothers, Walter K. Keller of Cornwall and David M. Keller of E. Stroudsburg. He was preceded in death by brothers, Earl F. Keller, Arthur M. Keller, Sr., Robert L. Keller, Wilbur Keller, Sr., Marvin Keller, and Stanley Keller; and two sisters, Thelma L. Walter, and Shirley Ickes.

A memorial service will be held on Sat., Oct. 17th at 11 a.m. at Bible Fellowship Church of Lebanon at 1635 Mill Rd., Lebanon, PA. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park in Annville, PA for family only, prior to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Bible Fellowship Church, Lebanon.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., is handling the arrangements.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bible Fellowship Church of Lebanon
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
