Howard Duane Gross
Myerstown - Howard Duane Gross, 71, of Myerstown, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
He was the husband of Norene M. "Nikki" (Frantz) Gross. They celebrated their 41st anniversary on February 24, 2020.
Born in Doylestown, PA on August 27, 1948, he was a son of the late Howard B. and Alice (Gehman) Gross.
A graduate of Northern Lebanon High School. Duane was a truck driver who owned and operated his own truck. He worked for many trucking companies retiring from Landstar where received the Roadstar award for 1 Million Miles Safe Driving.
Duane was a member of Teamsters #776. He enjoyed camping, truck and tractor shows and John Deere tractors.
Duane was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a family man who loved his children and adored his grandchildren. His family will miss him dearly.
In addition to his wife, Duane is survived by a daughter, Nicole, wife of Anthony Doney, of Myerstown; a son, Brandon and his fiance Sarah Gingrich of Myerstown; grandchildren, Tatum, Ian, & Mason Doney and Isabel & Owen Gross; sisters, Joy Dodson, Debra Lang, and Linda Tyrpin; brothers, Darryl, Larry, & John Gross; and mother-in-law, Violet Frantz.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Gross.
Services are private.
Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020