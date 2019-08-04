|
Howard Hess
Maytown - Howard Hess, 89, went home to be with Jesus on August 2, 2019. Howard was born to the late John Huber and Elizabeth Pries Hess September 15, 1929 in Marticville, Lancaster County, PA where he lived until he bought his farm in Lawn, Lebanon County in 1962. He sold the farm in 2015 and later moved to Maytown, PA where he has lived until his passing.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife Edith "Edie" Page Hess and his two sons Steven Lee married to Kathy Williams Hess and William Carl. He is survived by son Robin, husband of Marilyn Ebersole Hess and daughters Faith, wife of Doug Lamb, Mary, wife of Steve Keefer and Lavina, wife of Menno Riggleman. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Howard spent most of his life around three categories of life. First, was dairy and cattle farming which he did on and off for 50 years. Second, was working at Hershey Foods. Third, he pastored Calvary Bible Church of Colebrook for over 30 years.
Some things that Howard enjoyed were fishing with Uncle Charlie and the grandchildren in the Susquehanna River. He enjoyed checking his fences, raising cattle, visiting the sick and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was always available for them on his farm.
One thing that was important to him was presenting Jesus Christ to those who didn't know Him.
Howard Lived his life on Earth with an expectancy of an Eternal home in Heaven.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at LifeGate, 5636 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment in Marticville Cemetery, Pequea following a fellowship at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church of Colebrook, c/o Debra Keller, 505 Ohio Avenue, Lemoyne, PA 17043-1525.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019