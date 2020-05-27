|
Howard L. "Hobby" Liddick
Hershey - Howard L. "Hobby" Liddick, 74, of Hershey passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after an 18-month battle with cancer.
Born October 16, 1945 in Harrisburg, he was a 1963 graduate of William Penn High School and a U. S. Army Veteran. He worked for the United State Postal Service and was Postmaster of Hershey Post Office from 1994 - 2006.
He is survived by his loving wife Cindy (Kramer) Liddick with whom he would have celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on June 5; children Jill White, Daniel Liddick and wife Becky, Desiree Albright and Vanessa Skurzynski and husband Aaron; grandchildren Jordan White, Jameson White, Mason Liddick, Grace Liddick and Madison Dietsche.
He will join his dad Howard E. Liddick, mom Laverne E. (Lerch) Liddick, brothers Ronald Liddick, David Liddick, Steve Donahue and sister Audrey Kinsler in heaven.
Due to government restrictions surrounding COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date when we can all gather and remember Hobby for the great man he was.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penn State Heart and Vascular Institute or Penn State Cancer Institute, 500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.
For service updates and to share condolences please visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020