Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
More Obituaries for Howard Wetzel
Howard O. "Howie" Wetzel

Howard O. "Howie" Wetzel


1936 - 2019
Howard O. "Howie" Wetzel Obituary
Howard O. "Howie" Wetzel

Lebanon - Howard O. "Howie" Wetzel, 82, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor. He was born on Wednesday, December 2, 1936 to the late Howard Wetzel and Jennie Wetzel nee Steffy in Lebanon. He was a retired career firefighter for Lebanon City from 1965-1989. Howard also drove charter bus and Johnson Bus for 30 years. He was a member of the Perseverance Fire Co., Independent Fire Co., Goodwill Fire Co. and President of Local 1952 International Firefighters Association. Surviving are children Ann M. Fasnacht, David spouse of Kathy Wetzel, Don spouse of Nancy Wetzel; grandchildren Katrina, Celia, Ryan, Courtney, Matthew; 4 great grandchildren; brother Stanley Risser. He was preceded in death by wife Naomi R. Wetzel nee Lowe; brothers Clifford Risser and Fred Wetzel. Viewing will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 18, 2019
