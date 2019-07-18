|
Howard O. "Howie" Wetzel
Lebanon - Howard O. "Howie" Wetzel, 82, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor. He was born on Wednesday, December 2, 1936 to the late Howard Wetzel and Jennie Wetzel nee Steffy in Lebanon. He was a retired career firefighter for Lebanon City from 1965-1989. Howard also drove charter bus and Johnson Bus for 30 years. He was a member of the Perseverance Fire Co., Independent Fire Co., Goodwill Fire Co. and President of Local 1952 International Firefighters Association. Surviving are children Ann M. Fasnacht, David spouse of Kathy Wetzel, Don spouse of Nancy Wetzel; grandchildren Katrina, Celia, Ryan, Courtney, Matthew; 4 great grandchildren; brother Stanley Risser. He was preceded in death by wife Naomi R. Wetzel nee Lowe; brothers Clifford Risser and Fred Wetzel. Viewing will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 18, 2019