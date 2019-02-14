|
|
Hubert E. "Barney" Barnes
Falling Waters - Hubert E. Barnes, 82, of Falling Waters, WV, formerly of Annville, PA, passed away Sunday February 10, 2019 at his home. Born in Mount Carmel, PA, on February 18, 1936, he was a son of the late William and Marie (Caffrey) Barnes. He graduated from Coal Township High School and served in the U.S. Army.
He was married on December 6, 1978, to the former Nancy Blymier, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Marie Berens of Clarksville, TN, daughter Beverly Fasig of York Haven, PA, son James Barnes of McConnellsburg, PA, granddaughter Constance Barnes of Falling Waters, WV, who he raised, brother Robert Barnes of Florida and sister Joan Wohlfarth of Florida. Mr. Barnes was the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth L. Barnes, daughter Kristie L. Barnes, grandson Christopher K. Barnes, who he raised, and several grandchildren, brothers and sisters.
Mr. Barnes retired from the VA Hospital of Hagerstown, MD as a respiratory therapist. He was also an employee of Western Maryland Hospital. He was a sports enthusiast who will be remembered as an amazing story teller with a vivid memory.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, 500 N. Weber St. Lebanon, PA 17046. Viewing will be held prior from 10-11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019