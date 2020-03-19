|
Hubert G. "Hubie" Risser
Richland - Hubert G. "Hubie" Risser, 67, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was the husband of Barbara E. (Leibig) Risser, to whom he would have been married 25 years on September 16, 2020.
Born in Lebanon on September 14, 1952, he was the son of the late Edward H. and Margaret (Miller) Risser.
Hubie was a graduate of ELCO High School. He was employed at Premier Select Sire Power, Tunkhannock, for 47 years. Hubie was a member of the Mt. Aetna Fire Co., and Fifth Ward, Athletic Club, Lebanon. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, going on yearly trips to Florida with his family, and coaching baseball for 30 years.
In addition to his wife, Hubie is survived by daughters, Amy, wife of Jason Berkihiser, Jessica Leibig, of Womelsdorf; sons, Christopher, husband of Jennifer Risser, of Sinking Spring, Nicolas Risser, of Myerstown, Ryan, husband of Brittany Risser, of Myerstown; brothers, David, husband of Lynne Risser, Henry, husband of Brenda Risser, of Myerstown; six grandchildren; and four nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald, James, Ernie and Dennis Risser.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042; or the , call 1-800-227-2345 or visit online .
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020