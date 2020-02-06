|
Hunter C. Gregg
Bethel - Hunter C. Gregg, 15, of Bethel, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at home. Hunter, a son of Tina M. (Hartman) Gregg and the late Guy S. Gregg, was also step son to the late Richard S. Maloney, was born in Lebanon.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, James A. Gregg, husband of Felicia, Clifton Forge, VA, and Aaron W. Gregg, husband of Kristen, Clifton Forge, VA; a sister, Terri M. Gregg, girlfriend of Jason L. Krueger, Bethel; two step brothers, Derek S. Maloney, fiancé of Rose M. Hylton, Bethel, and Tate S. Maloney, Middleton; seven nephews, two nieces, two uncles, David T. Hartman, Bethel, and Jeffrey Maloney, Schuylkill Haven; an aunt, Nancy, wife of Charles Zechman; his maternal grandmother, Fern M. Hartman; and his paternal grandmother, Mary E. Gregg; and his four fur babies, Cleo, Chloe, Sylvester, and Sookie. He was preceded in death by an aunt Ricki Strausser; and both his maternal grandfather, Terry E. Hartman, and paternal grandfather Philip F. Gregg.
Hunter was currently a student at Agora Cyber Charter School.
He enjoyed playing video games and trying different foods and loved all kinds of music. He was also an avid New England Patriots Fan. Hunter also enjoyed spending time with his nephew and best friend Caleb S. Noll, Pine Grove.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM, Tuesday, Feb. 11th, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey Street, Rehrersburg. Burial will be private.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020