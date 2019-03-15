|
Irene DiJohnson
Palmyra - Irene (Renee) Joan DiJohnson passed away peacefully on the morning of March 12, 2019 in her home in Palmyra at the age of 89. She was the wife of the late Joseph G. DiJohnson, of whom she was married for 62 years. Irene was born in Myerstown on March 10, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Philomena (DeLuca) D'Ambrosio. She retired from the Publix Shirt Factory and the Cornwall Lebanon School District. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Palmyra. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Tony, and four sisters, Lena Valerio, Josephine Faraone, and Nellie and Frances D'Ambrosio. She is survived by three children, Joseph G. DiJohnson Jr. of Myerstown, Susan DiJohnson of San Francisco and Thomas DiJohnson of Palmyra. Renee has four grandchildren, Anthony, Regina, and Joseph DiJohnson and Adam Hodes. Irene grew up on a farm with her Italian immigrant parents, which led to an upbringing instilled with love of family, a strong religious belief and an amazing work ethic. Renee loved gardening and once grew a tomato plant that was over two stories tall. She enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and visiting National Parks, favorites included Yosemite and the Grand Canyon. She traveled to Mexico, Hawaii, Rome, Tuscany and had the good fortune of meeting distant relatives from her and Joe's parent's hometowns of Isola del Gran Sasso and San Pietro. Renee and Joe enjoyed spending time at Hersheypark, walking the paths, and catching shows in the amphitheater. After retirement Renee and Joe participated in a weekly Tuesday morning breakfast club, comprised of retired family members, which met for over twenty years.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St ., Lebanon, PA 17042. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers her family requests donations be sent to The Caring Cupboard, 131 North Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 www.caringcupboard.org Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at our online guestbook at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019