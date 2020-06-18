Irene P. Miller
Lebanon - Irene P. Miller, 91, Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Miller, Jr. Irene was born in Lebanon on October 1, 1928 a daughter of the late John and Rose Karapanyot Pete. She was a retired branch manager of First Union Bank with 40 years of service. She was a member of the Holy Resurrection of Christ Serbian Orthodox Church for over 65 years. Irene was a member of the Lincoln Republican Club, Orioles Club, Maennerchor Club, and she was a huge Philadelphia Sports fan. She also enjoyed bowling in the Happy Housewives Bowling League at the former Cedar Lanes and was well known as an avid bingo player. She is survived by her children: Patrick L. Miller and wife Karen, Las Vegas, NV; Richard A. Miller and wife Phyllis, Lititz; grandchildren: Richard A. Miller and wife Tunisia, Denver, PA; Lisa wife of Jami Sands, Myerstown; great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Tyler, Mason and Keana. She was the last of her immediate family. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm in the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon. CDC guidelines will be followed. Services and interment will be private. The family suggests contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
