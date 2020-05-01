Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Inurnment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Cornwall - Irene V. Burrows, 98, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Cornwall Manor.

She was the wife of Earl W. "Casey" Burrows, who died May 31, 2017. They were married on July 25, 1945 while he was serving in the Navy.

Born in Troy, PA on August 23, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Lucy (Wright) Fish.

Irene was a member of Pleasantville Community Church, and attended Mt. Aetna Bible Church. She worked in the insurance office, along with her husband in Pleasantville.

Irene is survived by daughters, Vohnie, wife of Richard Miller, Jr., of Lebanon, Cheryl, wife of Rev. Timothy Young, of Hollidaysburg; son, Douglas, husband of Sandra Burrows, of Bethel; five grandchildren, Andrew, Brooke, Nicole, David and Michael, 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Alene Holtz.

There will be no services scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasantville Community Church, 343 West State St., Pleasantville, PA 16341.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020
