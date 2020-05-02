|
|
Irma A. Long
Lebanon - Irma A. Long, 85, of Lebanon, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Tuesday, October 16, 1934 to the late Lloyd Adams and Adelaide Adams nee Williamson in Lebanon. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and worked as a waitress at the Gin Mill and a cafeteria worker at Lebanon School District and Cornwall-Lebanon School District. Irma enjoyed watching crime shows, going to the Hearth and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving are children Brenda A. St.Denis and spouse Rob, Karen Munford and spouse Duke, Vicki L. Schimminger and spouse Chuck, John M. Long and spouse Lisa; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband John E. Long. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 Oak Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2020