Irma Carolyn (Nitsche) DeiderickLebanon - Irma Carolyn (Nitsche) Deiderick, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on August 31, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Chester L. Deiderick. Irma was born in Beaver Falls, PA to Joseph and Elizabeth (Bartus) Nitsche. She attended Beaver Falls High School and was a member of the Class of 1960. She went on to obtain her Associates Degree in Secretarial Science from Robert Morris College. She worked as an administrative assistant at Easter Seals of Beaver County; Knoll International in East Greenville, PA; Dorney-Day Timers in East Texas, PA; Coalition For A Smoke Free Valley at St. Luke's in Allentown, PA; and Materials Management for the Lehigh Valley Hospital.She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church of Annville, PA. She served as a swimming official for the United States Swimming in both the Allegheny Mountain LSC as well as the Middle Atlantic LSC. She enjoyed knitting and being a dog owner.She is survived by her son, Brian L. Deiderick and daughter-in-law Amy E. (Cinamella) Deiderick of Lebanon, PA, her grandson Gabriel and granddaughter Mallory, as well as her beloved dog.At Irma's direction, there will be no viewing and services are to be held privately for the family.In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may made in her name to:Home At Last Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 1341, North Wales, PA 19454