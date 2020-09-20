1/
Irma J. Cassel
Irma J. Cassel

Palmyra - Irma J. Cassel, 88, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Born April 25, 1932 in South Annville, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Bernice (Hartline) Shirk. After 68 years of marriage, Irma was the widow of Carl G. Cassel since October 2019 and also preceded in death by daughter Vicki L. Groft, great granddaughter Maura Emma Eckenrode and siblings Michael Shirk, Kenneth Shirk, Joanne Wood, Raymond Shirk, Jr. and Dennis Shirk.

She was a member of Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, Palmyra and formerly employed by Shearers, Hershey and Buchers Bake Shops.

Surviving are her children Gregory A., husband of Joni Cassel, David S. Cassel, Thomas L., husband of Lorraine Cassel and Frederick C. Cassel; son-in-law Kevin Groft; brother Richard, husband of Debra Shirk; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.

A viewing will be held 6:30 - 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra. A private service and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
