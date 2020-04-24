|
Irma Kuchinsky
Irma Kuchinsky died at the Stoneridge Poplar Run Skilled Nursing Facility of Myerstown, Pennsylvania, on April 13, 2020. She was ninety-five years old and suffered under various complications largely due to physical and mental aging. Mrs. Kuchinsky was born in Germany and had an active and varied life having lived through the European depression in the 1930's, served as a healthcare professional during World War II, married her husband (William Robert) after the war and immigrated twice, first to Canada in 1952, and later to the United States in 1956. She became a US citizen with her family.
She was an avid gardener and water colorist, primarily producing landscapes and floral botanicals. She would later return to her profession in physical therapy, working in Cleveland, Ohio, and retiring to Pennsylvania to be closer to family. In her retirement, she continued to work in physical therapy, travel, paint, taught German language lessons, and provided voluntary service to her community. She was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church of Myerstown, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her daughter, Petra Reynolds Martin (Hamburg, Pennsylvania) and her son, Michael Kuchinsky (Derwood, Maryland). She had five grandchildren - Kirsten Reynolds (New Hampshire), Rory Reynolds (Virginia), Jordan Martin (Pennsylvania), Nicholas Kuchinsky (Virginia), and Sarah Kuchinsky (Virginia). She also had four great-grandchildren - Soren, Elsa, Ariana, and Emerson.
A service of Celebration of Life will be held at Friedens Lutheran Church in the future, once current Covid-19 restrictions are removed. At this current time, the family encourages donations to medical and scientific communities to fight the Covid 19 virus. A list of charities as an alternative to flowers will be available at the time of the memorial service, time and information supplied through Friedens Church of Myerstown.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020